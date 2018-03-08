Lawrence City Commission work session canceled

The Lawrence City Commission will not hold its monthly work session on Tuesday, March 13.

The work session has been canceled because members of the commission will be attending the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference from March 11 to March 15 in Washington, D.C.

The commission will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting on March 20.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.