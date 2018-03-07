As Lawrence students gear up for gun-control protests, adults pledge support in ‘Wrap the Walkout’ campaign

For 17 minutes starting at 10 a.m. on March 14, students, teachers and their supporters across the country will stage walkouts to honor the 17 victims of last month’s Parkland, Fla., shooting and to protest gun violence.
Chisato Kimura, a senior at Lawrence High School, plans to be among them. Kimura, 18, is one of several student organizers involved in next week’s protest, itself a part of the National School Walkout movement spearheaded by the National Women’s March Network.
She’s hoping the protest will bring awareness (and, ultimately, change) to an issue that she feels has been long ignored by lawmakers. Kimura said she understands the disappointment and anger voiced by the young survivors of last month’s shooting, many of whom have since aggressively lobbied their congressional leaders for tighter gun control.
“There are people dying because of the lack of policies now, and lawmakers seem very reluctant to make a policy change,” Kimura said. “ … That’s something that’s very frustrating to see.”
March 14, the day of the walkout, marks the one-month anniversary of the shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since then, “even our president,” Kimura said, has suggested arming teachers as an answer to gun violence in schools.
But Kimura, whose mother is a teacher, doesn’t see that as a viable solution. “I think arming her is probably not the best idea,” the teenager said.
In the weeks following the Parkland shooting, Kimura and her peers have formed their own gun-control advocacy group, Students Advocating Firearm Reform, or SAFeR. The March 14 protest will mark the organization’s first official event, and the students won’t be alone in their efforts that morning.
Kelly Barth plans to attend the walkout at LHS that morning as part of “Wrap the Walkout,” a local initiative calling on adults to “wrap” themselves around the school in a symbolic show of support and protection.
The longtime Lawrence resident sympathizes with students who have felt frustrated by “the nation’s and state’s leaders protecting people’s gun rights over protecting the students themselves."
“I just signed on because I saw other walkout events across the country and thought I’d want to be supportive of the students in my neighborhood,” Barth said. “I want them to know that the adults around them care about what happens to them.”
Mandy Enfield agrees. The Lawrence mother also plans to attend “Wrap the Walkout.”
“It’s just terrifying to have a son in middle school in the current climate,” said Enfield, whose sixth-grader attends Liberty Memorial Central Middle School. “I think the best thing that’s come of this is the students are being really strong and speaking out for themselves. They’re being really brave, and I want them to continue that, and I do hope it’s something he’ll see and feel empowered by.”
For Kimura and her fellow student activists, the walkout is just the beginning. The SAFeR group is already planning a protest outside the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on March 24, the same day students from across the country will “March for Our Lives.” The national demonstration, spearheaded by Parkland shooting survivors in collaboration with Everytown for Gun Safety, will take place in Washington, D.C., and in communities throughout the U.S.
On April 20, Kimura said, students from both LHS and Free State High School will take part in the National High School Walkout movement. The plan calls for high school students across the country to walk out of classes on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine, Colo., shooting, from 10 a.m. local time until the end of the school day. Students are encouraged to stand together in silence for 17 minutes, honoring the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting, before participating in an open mic.
In Lawrence, students will walk out at 10 a.m. and travel to South Park, where Kimura and other organizers are planning a community event with food, music, speakers and more gun-control activism.
The movement is student-led, Kimura said, but it’s not just about students. “We want to create not just safer schools but a safer America,” she said. “That’s our ultimate goal.”
“Personally I’m hoping that if we continue to speak out, there will be some policy change,” Kimura said. “We’ll have to keep raising our voices so that congressional leaders will know that we’re not going away anytime soon. We’re here to stay until we see the policy changes we’re demanding.”
Julie Boyle, the Lawrence school district’s communications director, said school principals are aware of the planned protests and have had conversations about the events with students and staff.
“They continue to work together to ensure that students are safe and able to have their voices heard,” Boyle said in an email. “The district respects the rights of all students, whether they choose to participate or not.”
Classes will follow the regular schedule March 14, she said, and any absences associated with the national walkouts will be excused.
Comments
Joshua Cain 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Can students in favor of gun ownership "rights" stage counter protests? The walkout is a slippery slope.
Aaron McGrogor 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Sure they can. That would be a very crass move though.
David Reber 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Interesting question, Joshua.
The school district (and countless others) have said they won't discipline students for skipping school for these walk-outs. So......would they discipline students for skipping school for a walkout in support of gun rights? Or how about a walk-out in opposition to compulsory schooling? Or a walk-out to honor the Confederate flag? Or for a Nazi march? On and on.....
If students were punished for those sorts of walk-outs, but not for this one, it would be clear that the punishment wasn't for walking out but rather for the content of their speech. And the district could get sued, and they would lose. I'm no lawyer, but this seems pretty clear cut to me.....
William D'Armond 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
I asked my 15 year old if she was going to participate in this walkout. She said that there was a bunch of peer pressure to participate and that most of the kids in her circle were participating. I then asked if she knew what it was all about. She said that her understanding was to make a national acknowledgement of the 17 children that were killed in Florida.
I in turn asked her what she heard about gun-control and the association with it. She said, not really. So I in turn took about 15 minutes as her parent to educate her about the 2nd amendment, what it provides us as Americans, and what the differences between Fully Automatic and semi-automatic firearms are. Then asked her how she felt about creating laws that required citizens to forfeit the rights and their firearms based on the actions of a few evil people in this world. Her response was no way.
Do not let our government, politicians, and media turn our children into sheep. Educate them, teach them to use their brains and research something prior to following the herd. I will support my children's thoughts and ideas as long as they are educated and fact based, not something they heard based on a masked report from a media outlet or an uneducated friend.
Kim Wardlaw Sawyer 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
The beginning of the teenagers statement shows the ignorant base for the walkout. No amount of legislation can fix the problem, we have laws that say it is illegal to kill someone since the country was formed. It hasn't stopped the deaths, but let people know ahead of time that their actions have consequences. Perhaps if the consequences were more harsh and judgement carried out swiftly then those contemplating a crime like this would pause and not commit it.
Another solution would be to institutionalize those who have serious mental issues and help them in a controlled environment and medicate when it's necessary, not simply because it can done.
John Kyle 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
So you would rather mentally ill people be locked up against their will and their rights than to have laws that stop them from buying guns?
Bob Smith 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
The 13th Century Children's Crusade didn't wind up so well for the participants according to traditional sources. There are some big-money groups behind this particular crusade. What will be their next step if waving these bloody shirts fails?
Nate Upchurch 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
These walk outs do nothing but make people feel better. Protesting for more gun control, more laws to make it difficult to buy guns or raise the age to purchase. What will that do to stop the next school shooting? These shootings are awful, but taking away AR-15's, raising the legal age to buy them doesn't accomplish their mission. Maybe instead of arming teachers put a safe room in every classroom. Throw bulletproof glass up, make cops patrol near the schools more, put armed cops at the schools. Do something that might actually help. Who's paying attention to these walk outs besides small town media? Everyone else is at work kids, good effort, but the ends, don't justify the means.
Aaron McGrogor 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Yeah! Why bother doing anything? None of it will ever matter, and we know that for a fact.
Tony Peterson 13 minutes ago
Tell that to all the to all the high school students who protested the Vietnam war or are you not old enough to remember that? At the time that grassroots organization of protests was laughed at as well..
Charles Jones 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Somehow, I doubt that very many high school students pay attention to this particular running commentary. If they do, I hope they will take the time to read the following letter from Mayor Sly James.
http://kcmayor.org/uncategorized/a-letter-from-mayor-sly-james-to-students
Richard Heckler 43 minutes ago
Politicians will say anything to shut americans up about guns when in reality are only waiting for this massive teen slaughter situation to run out of steam.
The GOP which is controlled by very radical right wing money aka ALEC will do nothing about deregulated gun sales. Nothing will change.
This is why the loud voices for replacing all laws with a few new regulations need to stay active and loud.
Politicians will say anything to shut americans up and in reality are only waiting for this sitaution to run out of steam.
The news media must stay on top of this matter. Assault weapons must be taken off the retail market, the black market and not allowed in gun shows.
Military and law enforcement weapons when retired MUST be melted down and perhaps brought back as picinic tables.
Arming teachers is shallow thinking. Security officers are acceptable HOWEVER they cannot stop an action if they don't when a shooting is going to take place or where it will take place
Regarding the gun issue. What is the true motivation is the question? I say it has little to with rights to have lethal assault weapons and more to do with a back door method of building right wing armed militias.
GET all assault weapons off the market, off the streets, out of homes no matter what then make it a felony to own or sell one!!!!
Law enforcement KNOWS damn well this open carry places them and all of us in harms way to a greater extreme than ever before.
