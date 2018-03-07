Douglas County earns national recognition for reducing population of inmates with mental illness

The National Association of Counties has recognized Douglas County for its efforts to reduce its population of inmates with mental illness, a county jail official said Wednesday.
Mike Brouwer, director of the re-entry program at the Douglas County Jail, told county commissioners that the county was one of eight in the nation invited to become a Stepping Up Innovator County. The designation is part of the National Association of Counties' Stepping Up initiative, which aims to reduce the incarceration of people with mental illness.
Among the programs the association cited in giving Douglas County the designation are the behavioral health court; the pretrial release program; a pilot program starting this year to divert eight women from jail and into substance abuse treatment and counseling; and the Lawrence Police Department's co-responder program, in which a behavioral health professional accompanies officers to incidents involving someone with mental health issues.
The recognition arrives as the county prepares to ask voters to approve a half-cent sales tax to fund a $44 million expansion of the county jail and construct an $11 million behavioral health campus. Commission Chair Nancy Thellman said the designation demonstrated to voters that the county was in the forefront of national efforts to find alternate placement for inmates with behavioral health issues.
“We’re in the elite eight,” she said.
Brouwer said he was not sure of what specific benefits the county would get from the designation, but that it would probably include an invitation for county officials to present at a conference. He said he would learn more about what it involved Friday at a meeting with a representative from the Council of State Governments Justice Center, one of the National Association of Counties' partners in the Stepping Up initiative.
Comments
Sharilyn Wells 9 hours, 8 minutes ago
How many more might be diverted by crisis center?
Sharilyn Wells 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
I wish you would honor folks with mental illness and not just your treatment system if no one cooperated you would not have success. Some of your stuff is so stigmatizing.
Bob Summers 9 hours, 1 minute ago
Creative, fantasy paper work, works every time it is tried.
Sharilyn Wells 8 hours, 38 minutes ago
why do you say that?
Sharilyn Wells 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
It is in fact a national shame that large numbers of folks with mental illness have ended up in jail after "mental health reform". This is what should be done everywhere. Nonsensical to have people with mental illness in jail and a failure of the way the system has worked.
Bill Pasquel 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Seriously?..."Among the programs the association cited in giving Douglas County the designation are the behavioral health court; the pretrial release program; a pilot program starting this year to divert eight women from jail and into substance abuse treatment and counseling; and the Lawrence Police Department's co-responder program, in which a behavioral health professional accompanies officers to incidents involving someone with mental health issues"....
"Behavioral health court".. Wow...Behave or come back to court on the taxpayers dime. I wonder how that is working?? "A pilot program starting this year to divert eight women from jail and into substance abuse treatment and counseling".. Eight out of how many? Yeah, I know. Meth heads with kids to use as an excuse for being locked up. How many men did this "pilot program" help?
Douglas County.and "National Recognition"? An oxymoron at its' best...Geez....
Sharilyn Wells 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
A lot of this has come about because people demanded something different be done.
Jeanette Kekahbah 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
A lot of people have been doing more than demanding.
Bill Pasquel and Sharilyn Wells, will either of you be signing up for a Saturday 90 minute presentation & tour?
Have either of you taken the time to read about what HAS been done?
http://www.dgso.org/web/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=50
