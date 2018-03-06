New York Elementary hires learning coach as its next principal

Sunny Halsted, who came to the Lawrence school district a decade ago as a para-educator, has been named the next principal of New York Elementary School.
Interim Superintendent Anna Stubblefield announced the selection of Halsted on Tuesday. Halsted is a learning coach supporting Broken Arrow and Cordley elementary teachers. She will start July 1 as principal of New York Elementary. She will succeed Nancy DeGarmo, who will retire at the end of the school year.
Halsted joined the district in 2008 as a special education para-educator at Sunset Hill Elementary. She taught science and math at West Middle School from 2011 to 2016 and was the district curriculum facilitator for science in 2016-2017. Halsted came to Lawrence from the Baldwin City school district, where she taught for four years. She has a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and a master’s from Baker University.
In a district news release announcing the selection, Halsted said she was honored and excited to be selected.
“The New York school community has a real family atmosphere, and I am excited to be a part of that as I begin building relationships with students, parents, and staff," she said.
