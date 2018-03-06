County Commission to consider resolution supporting behavioral health housing apartments

The Douglas County Commission will consider a joint resolution with the city of Lawrence in support of the Douglas County Housing Authority’s application to build an eight- to 10-unit apartment complex for the long-term use of those with persistent behavioral health issues.

Last year, the County Commission supported a plan that would have the county build the apartments, then be fully reimbursed from the $2 million that the Housing Authority has saved from past federally funded projects. The joint resolution supports the Housing Authority’s application with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to use the funds for the project.

The apartments would be built on West Second Street, north of Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center, and be part of a proposed behavioral health campus. However, the eight to 10 units would be built with the saved federal funds, and their construction is not dependent on the passage this spring of the county ballot question authorizing a half-cent sales tax for the construction of other facilities on the campus and expansion of the county jail.

The commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.

