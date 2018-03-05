KU Chancellor Douglas Girod’s inauguration ceremony set for April 20

The University of Kansas has set a date for Douglas Girod’s inauguration as KU’s 18th chancellor.

The installation ceremony, set for April 20 at the Lied Center, will include remarks from Gov. Jeff Colyer, Board of Regents chair Dave Murfin and various KU leaders. The afternoon will culminate in Girod’s inaugural address, in which he is expected to discuss his vision and priorities for the university.

The April 20 ceremony is part of two weeks of inauguration-related programming that includes community service opportunities, social activities, concerts, a “TED Talk-style” research symposium and building dedications, according to a KU news release.

Girod has served as KU’s chancellor since July 2017. Girod, a surgeon, previously served as executive vice chancellor at the KU Medical Center, where he had worked since 1994. Girod also served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1982 to 1997, rising to the rank of lieutenant commander and earning the Meritorious Service Medal.

Those interested in attending the installation ceremony must register for tickets by March 27 at www.inauguration.ku.edu. A full list of inauguration events can also be found at the same web address.

