Trump’s tariff plan has Roberts worried about impacts on Kansas

Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts says President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement about tariffs on imported steel and aluminum "is not going to go down well in farm country."

The Wichita Eagle reports that Roberts and other Republican senators received no formal warning from the White House before Trump said Thursday he'd impose a 25 percent import tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminum to boost U.S. manufacturers.

Roberts says he and other Republicans from farming states and from the Senate Finance Committee have lobbied Trump hard in efforts to convince him that raising tariffs would negatively impact the rural and middle-class voters who supported his 2016 election.

The senator fears a foreign backlash will hit U.S. agricultural exports.

