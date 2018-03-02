Trump’s tariff plan has Roberts worried about impacts on Kansas

Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts says President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement about tariffs on imported steel and aluminum "is not going to go down well in farm country."
The Wichita Eagle reports that Roberts and other Republican senators received no formal warning from the White House before Trump said Thursday he'd impose a 25 percent import tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminum to boost U.S. manufacturers.
Roberts says he and other Republicans from farming states and from the Senate Finance Committee have lobbied Trump hard in efforts to convince him that raising tariffs would negatively impact the rural and middle-class voters who supported his 2016 election.
The senator fears a foreign backlash will hit U.S. agricultural exports.
Comments
Daniel Kennamore 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
Hope everyone enjoyed their tax cuts.
Europe is going to hit us with tariffs in retaliation of this move and any bump you got in your paycheck is more than going to be taken by the increase costs of goods.
Hey, at least all those billionaires will get to keep a few more millions though...right?
Bob Summers 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Card carrying Democrat steel Union members love Trump.
It's all about the 2020 rust belt vote.
Ray Mizumura 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
If Pat Roberts wants to help Kansans his first move should be out of Congress. Not that he doesn’t have a point about this policy.
Voters who chose Trump and are worried about this either decided to support him anyway or decided not to find out about his protectionist approach. Now they will.
One thing’s for sure—Trump doesn’t give a damn about what Roberts says or thinks, if he’s ever thought about him at all.
