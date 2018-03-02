ICE confirms one more arrested in Lawrence as part of deportation operation

One arrest was made in Lawrence as part of a four-day immigration crackdown by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Federal officers arrested 20 "criminal aliens and immigration violators" in the Kansas City area during a four-day period that ended Thursday, according to a release from the agency.

The release said one of the people arrested was in Lawrence. Additional details about the person arrested in Lawrence weren’t immediately available on Friday afternoon.

According to the release, people targeted by the agency had criminal histories that included driving under the influence, child neglect, child abuse, drug offenses, fraud and larceny. Four individuals who were arrested had re-entered the United States after having previously been deported, the release said.

The agency said people arrested during this operation were from Brazil, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Romania, and Sierra Leone.

The actions come after at least two other Lawrence residents were detained by ICE agents in recent months. Lawrence resident Syed Jamal was detained by ICE officials on Jan. 24, as he was readying his kids for school. Jamal is an area educator and has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years. Jamal, who is from Bangladesh, had overstayed a work visa. Several members of Congress have taken up Jamal’s cause and have sought special legislation that would allow him to stay in the country.

Raju Ahmed, the owner of downtown’s Tobacco Bazaar, also was detained by ICE agents on Jan. 24. Ahmed, also of Bangladesh, has a criminal record in Douglas County, including a 2005 sex crime conviction.

