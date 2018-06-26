Lawrence Percolator to celebrate 10th anniversary with Final Friday shindig, special programming

The Lawrence Percolator will celebrate its 10th anniversary this Friday with an evening of food, live music and art.

The free event, slated for 5:30 to 9 p.m. as part of Final Friday, will feature a barbecue and new works of art from current and past Percolator board members. Musical entertainment includes an acoustic set by Steve Dahlberg, followed by The Arsonists and Craig Comstock.

The Percolator, located in the alley behind the Lawrence Arts Center at 913 Rhode Island St., is hosting several events throughout the anniversary month of July. These include a tie-dye workshop with Katherine Harris and Irene Tsuneta on July 14, a sketch group led by Kent Smith on July 15, and a reading by local playwrights of Dan Born’s adaptation of “The Man Without a Country” starting at 6:30 p.m. July 19.

A gallery show closing on July 21 (featuring poetry reading and live music) and a special rendition of the Percolator’s paint-by-numbers class led by Nell King on July 22 will close out the month.

For more information on July’s 10th anniversary programming, visit www.Facebook.com/lawrence.percolator.

