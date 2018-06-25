Latest Douglas County court filings for June 25, 2018

Marriages

Angelo Joseph Greco, 33, Tonganoxie, and Mary Elizabeth Greco, 37, Tonganoxie.

Kirstin Noel Slane, 24, Lawrence, and Logan Hinkle, 27, Lawrence.

Amy Higbie, 43, Lawrence, and Jeremy Allen Young, 44, Lawrence.

Adam Brent Lott, 36, Lawrence, and Chelsea Rae Cummings, 36, Lawrence.

Katie Ann Pettit, 29, Lawrence, and James Calvin Glover, 26, Solomon.

Timothy Lucas Bozarth, 28, Lawrence, and Catherine L. Youngbauer, 27, Lawrence.

Jennifer Letner, 47, Baldwin City, and Jeffery Burkhead, 59, Lawrence.

Brock Matheson Benorden, 22, Lawrence, and Sophia Noelle Tapko, 22, Overland Park.

Ryan Castelic, 33, Eudora, and Samantha Lee Andersen, 28, Eudora.

Adam Huston Pettet, 29, Lenexa, and Brooklyn Rae Gradner, 30, Gardner.

Shogun Sebastian Thomas, 22, Lawrence, and Pamela P. Gamero Kubota, 23, Lawrence.

Preciliano Deleon, 50, Lawrence, and Yvonne Rodriguez, 45, Lawrence.

Joseph Bateman, 24, Lawrence, and Kiran Ladhani, 24, Overland Park.

Brian Paul Crain, 36, Lawrence, and Johnna Raye Feugate, 36, Lawrence.

Joseph L. Edgar, 37, Eudora, and Stacy Lynn Thompson, 40, Eudora.

Quincy Carroll, 22, Lawrence, and Rhajae Battles, 23, Lawrence.

Scott A. Bagwell, 50, Lawrence, and Jamie A. Hale, 39 Lawrence.

David Haehl, 47, Leavenworth, and Melissa Elliot, 31, Leavenworth.

Benjamin Adam Taylor, 30, Lawrence, and Mary Susan Cooper, 34, Lawrence.

Sujanath Ramcharan, 30, Lawrence, and Chloe Majors, 26, Lawrence.

Alexah Louise Sevier, 26, Eudora, and Christopher Jade Lemon, 34, Eudora.

Karel Joshua Hill, 28, Lawrence, and Christine Elisa Iiams, 29, Lawrence.

Divorces

Gregory Myer, 49, Baldwin City, and Diane Myer, 51, Baldwin City.

Tyrail Genuine Binder, 36, Lawrence, and Sarah Binder, 39, Lawrence.

Ray Whisenhunt, 53, Neche, N.D., and Cindy Whisenhunt, 58, Lawrence.

Jarrod J. Lindbloom, 47, Lawrence, and Ann M. Lindbloom, 49, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Jennifer Dawn Tabuas, 818 Schwarz Road, Lawrence.

Ruben Joseph Edmonds, 1029 College Blvd., Lawrence.

Charolette Renee Dolemann, 441 Graystone Drive, Apt. 1, Lawrence.

Elaine Marie Cannefax, 2705 Atchison Ave., Lawrence.

Maggie Lynn Reynolds, 862 North 1000 Road, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

July 12

Amber Roste, 406 E. Seventh St., Eudora. Judgment: $147,751.

July 19

Brian Hubbel, 307 E. 1100 Road, Baldwin City. Judgement: $134,175.

Kyle Brouhard, 1411 Acorn St., Eudora. Judgement: $178,380.

