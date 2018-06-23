Archive for Saturday, June 23, 2018

National Guard called up to haul water to small town affected by algae

By Associated Press

June 23, 2018

Norton — The Kansas National Guard has been called upon to haul 26 pallets of bottled water to a northwestern Kansas town where toxic algae has compromised the water supply.

The water was expected to be delivered to Norton on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of disaster emergency on Friday for Norton due to harmful algae blooms in Sebelius Lake. The algae is affecting the surface water intakes for the city’s water supply.

