National Guard called up to haul water to small town affected by algae

Norton — The Kansas National Guard has been called upon to haul 26 pallets of bottled water to a northwestern Kansas town where toxic algae has compromised the water supply.

The water was expected to be delivered to Norton on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of disaster emergency on Friday for Norton due to harmful algae blooms in Sebelius Lake. The algae is affecting the surface water intakes for the city’s water supply.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.