Haskell lifts lockdown on campus; alert appeared to be a precaution

Haskell Indian Nations University has issued an all-clear and lifted a campus lockdown that was in place for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon.

Though the incident is unclear, it may have been related to someone hunting near campus.

The university sent out an alert around 12:20 p.m. warning students, faculty and staff to "Remain in building! Stay in room! Lock doors and turn off lights until further notice!" The message also said, "This is not a drill!"

The university sent an all-clear message at 12:47 p.m., but did not elaborate on the cause of the lockdown.

Lawrence police, however, indicated that the incident stemmed from a report of gunfire, possibly related to bird hunting, near the Baker wetlands.

Police said that shortly after noon on Friday officers were dispatched to 2300 Barker Avenue for a report of suspicious activity with weapons near the wetlands. The reporting party told police that two women walking on a nearby trail said that they heard sounds like gunshots and believed that they observed two people possibly hunting birds.



Police said they made contact with people at the wetlands, but no one there reported hearing any noises, and officers did not observe any suspects. Police said the reporting party could not provide any further suspect information.

When reached by the Journal-World, an employee at Haskell's safety office indicated that the alert was a precaution and did not involve an active shooter on campus.

The lockdown may have been related to reports of an individual hunting ducks on or near campus, the employee said.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.