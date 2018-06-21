Overnight storm topples trees in Baldwin City

A brief but heavy storm passed through Baldwin City overnight, uprooting and snapping some trees in its path.

The storm went through the southern end of Topeka and the south side of Clinton Lake before hitting Baldwin City about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, said meteorologist Kris Sanders of the National Weather Service in Topeka. After dropping about three-quarters of an inch of rain it moved on and quickly began to weaken, dissipating as it approached Wellsville and Interstate 35, he said.

Sanders said the storm was more severe than forecasters had predicted but that the weather service had not heard reports of any injuries or damage to structures.

“Throughout its course it was producing wind speeds of 60 to upwards of 80 miles per hour,” he said. “That’s why we saw the damage that we did in parts of Douglas County and near Baldwin City.”

A small number of customers, about 17, remained without power Thursday morning, according to the Westar Energy power outage map.

It’s the second significant storm to hit Baldwin City in less than two weeks.

On June 12, the city had to use backup power sources and a number of residents outside town were without power after storms damaged power lines the night before.

