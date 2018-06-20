Kansas elections official tells counties to comply with court ruling

WICHITA — The Kansas Secretary of State's office has issued written instructions to county elections officials telling them to immediately implement a federal court ruling that struck down the state's proof-of-citizenship voter registration law.

The state's two-page directive was emailed Wednesday to local officials.

A federal judge found the Kansas law unconstitutional late Monday.

Elections Director Bryan Caskey says he told the counties the following morning that the Secretary of State's office was going to comply with the entirety of the ruling but that it would take a "little bit" to issue written instructions and not to change anything until then.

The American Civil Liberties Union says there are some compliance problems in those instructions, but they do not appear to be anything that needs to be addressed on an emergency basis.

Douglas County clerk makes changes J-W Staff Report In the wake of the federal court ruling, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew has removed from voter registration materials all references to having to prove citizenship. Shew said that after reading Judge Julie Robinson’s decision, he ordered changes to bring the clerk’s office into compliance with her ruling. “It was pretty clear to me, the judge went a little further in her ruling than many expected,” he said. “She clearly said the entire state law was unconstitutional. We are not going to do anything on our part to enforce an unconstitutional law.” All references to the need to provide proof of citizenship for voter registration have been removed from the clerk’s website and other registration materials. Shew said his office was in the process of reviewing records related to people who were denied voting rights because of the proof-of-citizenship requirement, and he said his office would reach out to them.

