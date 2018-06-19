Kansas Democratic Party disavows, condemns attorney general candidate Sarah Swain for poster showing lassoed police officer

The Kansas Democratic Party issued a statement Tuesday disavowing a Democratic candidate for attorney general, Lawrence attorney Sarah Swain, amid criticism from law enforcement officials who complained about a poster that hung in her office depicting a Wonder Woman-like character with a lasso around the neck of a police officer.
An image of the poster was posted on a number of social media sites, including the Facebook page of Lawrence Police Supporters, which commented: “This is a very disturbing image. Even more disturbing is it is the property of a candidate for State Attorney General. Someone who incites violence against law enforcement is not the kind of leadership we need.”
The image of the poster started circulating just days after the deadly shooting Friday of two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies who were transporting an inmate back to the county jail after a court hearing.
“We strongly condemn and reject any depiction of violence against law enforcement, including the image from Swain’s law firm,” Kansas Democratic Party executive director Ethan Corson said in an email statement.
“We did not recruit or encourage Swain to run for Attorney General, nor have we had any contact with her since she filed,” he continued. “The Party has reached out to her seeking an explanation of her past posts, but she has not responded.”
Swain is the only Democrat who filed to run for attorney general in the 2018 election. She will face incumbent Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the Nov. 6 general election.
Swain is regarded as an aggressive criminal defense attorney who has previously posted inflammatory comments about law enforcement officers on her own Facebook page and on that of her law firm.
On June 1, when Swain filed to run for attorney general, the Journal-World reported on two such posts, both of which have since been removed from Facebook.
On May 22, in response to an alleged racial profiling incident in Winfield, she accused local law enforcement in Douglas County of routinely doing the same thing.
“Each of these stops is done in the name of continuing to wage a war on people, also known as the War on Drugs,” she wrote. “In LFK, the police are no better. They threaten, they harass, and they pull over nearly every black and brown person they can, usually for a ‘tag light violation’ or for ‘weaving within their own lane.’”
And on May 25, she posted a scathing criticism of the Wichita Police Department after its officers found the body of a 5-year-old boy in Harvey County who had been missing since February.
“The conduct of the Wichita Police Department is truly horrifying,” Swain wrote in the post. “Our tax dollars fund a department that routinely executes innocent citizens while at the same time failing to protect the children of Wichita. They are complicit in murder.”
Swain did not respond to requests for comment on those posts, and the Journal-World was unable to contact her Tuesday regarding the controversy over the Wonder Woman poster.
According to KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Mo., however, Swain issued a statement explaining that the poster had hung on her office wall for several years, describing it as a metaphor for the difficulties often encountered when cross-examining law enforcement officers in court.
“I understand that this picture has been misconstrued by many as advocating for violence against the police and for that I apologize,” she said in the statement. “I am not anti-law enforcement; I am pro-truth. And I do not condone violence in any form.”
Swain additionally had numerous promotional "posters" she had put on social media touting her passions and positions as a criminal defense attorney.
In one of them she appears to cast doubt on the general truthfulness of rape accusers: "In my 13 years of being a criminal defense attorney, I have never represented a man charged with rape who I believe has actually raped the woman who is accusing him."
In others, she casts herself as a lone hero beseeching "corrupt mother (expletive deleted) to "bring it on."
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Nathan Forrest 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
This ladies and gentlemen is why the Republicans will sweep the midterms and Trump will win in 2020. Thank you.
Alex Landazuri 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
i guess you haven't noticed how the republicans have lost just about all of the special elections so far?
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Shh...let them keep their delusions a bit longer. It's all they have.
Alex Landazuri 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
crap....good point!
Daniel Kennamore 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
Not sure what she needs to apologize for.
The law enforcement officers in our country are out of control.
Listen to these border agents referring to the wails of children who just had their lives destroyed as an 'orchestra' while laughing:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/audio-recording-emerges-orchestra-crying-children-migrant-detention/story?id=55986000
Seriously, have conservatives gone full fascist now or did they forget that 'just following orders' is not a rallying cry?
Alex Landazuri 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
tell me again how you feel bad for the officers that are murdered in the line of duty? oh thats right, you dont.....
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Nice straw-man, per usual. Making up things I said because you can't form a coherent thought on your own. Asked you the last time you made the claim and I'll ask again, show me where I said that (hint: never did).
I'm sorry you only convey faux outrage when officers are killed. I'd prefer no one get killed due to police incompetence.
Alex Landazuri 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
its in your other comments to the other stories that have run lately. its not faux outrage, but you get points for using a "big" word.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
No. Go show me specifically where I said it. You can't do that because you and I both know you're putting words in my mouth.
Francis Hunt 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
SHE is out of control. How do run for top "chief law enforcement officer" in the state with that kind of attitude towards law enforcement? Imagine what an uproar she would be in if the table was turned and it showed a police officer with a rope around an attorney's neck?
Gary Cauthon 5 hours ago
If the attorney was black I would totally not be surprised. This is where we are in America.
Francis Hunt 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Daniel, do you really want a State Attorney General who believes the following about rape victims?
Swain additionally had numerous promotional "posters" she had put on social media touting her passions and positions as a criminal defense attorney.
In one of them she casts doubt on the general truthfulness of rape accusers: "In my 13 years of being a criminal defense attorney, I have never represented a man charged with rape who I believe has actually raped the woman who is accusing him."
Gary Cauthon 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
So Swain will not defend accused rapists that she believes are guilty. You have a problem with that?
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
...her saying she won't pursue charges she thinks are lies is a BAD thing to you people now?
You don't care about the truth, you care about blind obedience.
Harlan Hobbs 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
So, if the Dems didn't recruit her or don't back her, are they saying that they aren't fielding a candidate in the race?
I will celebrate with you, Nathan, when the midterms come. We were right in 2016, and we will be again this fall. The Democrats have basically blown it over the past few months with their far left mantra. They have been taken over by the goofballs.
Alex Landazuri 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
both sides have been taken over by goofballs.
Evan Ridenour 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Appears to me to be more of a commentary on battling police perjury during jury trials than encouraging violence against police. Police have been shown to lie on the stand to support their cases and Swain is a defense attorney depicted using the lasso of truth. False outrage.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/18/nyregion/testilying-police-perjury-new-york.html
Hudson Luce 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
The Kansas Democratic Party ought to just give up and call it a day. This isn't the first time they've sabotaged candidates - for example: "When I had heard this, I at first believed it was a joke. That is, until Liz Dickinson Snyder, a candidate who ran for District 30 announced she was running on a cold weekend from the state house steps. Liz, a bisexual woman who worked hard in her district found herself suddenly outflanked, as the state party informed her she would face a primary challenger, a Republican who would switch to be a Democrat just to make sure she didn’t win the nomination. The Johnson County Democratic Party recruited an anti-choice, anti-gay opponent to run as a Democrat in a primary until he was outed. When that happened, the Party made an effort to say "You'll get state help over my dead body". Liz Dickinson, who I profiled here, and wanted to support, raised minimal to no money in Kansas - and donors told us openly they were told 'not to give'." https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2014/11/05/1342275/-How-the-Kansas-Democratic-Party-Drove-Itself-to-Near-Extinction-Pt-1
Phillip Chappuie 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
So for the right it is just fine that the President incited violence any number of times in his rallies, bragged many times about a variety of sexual escapades and has said all manner of horrible things. But his woman had a metaphorical poster about getting at the truth and you get your panties in a wad? False outrage indeed.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Exactly. Their selective outrage is so transparent all you can do is laugh in their faces.
Calvin Anders 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
So, our Federal government is tearing children from their parents and locking them up and the Republican outrage is about a cartoon hanging in a law office? Is this poster about violence or about empowerment? Is it about hurting police officers or forcing the legal system to acknowledge truth? I think it can be argued that this poster is the kind of reaction one justifiably sees in the adversarial legal system we have created in our country. It's a comic. It's a super hero comic. And the fragile snowflake act about an obviously hyperbolic cartoon meant to reference the adversarial nature of our system is just stupid. And all the while, children are still being ripped from their parents and locked away. At some point the imbalance in the selective outrage becomes ridiculous. I think we are miles past that point right now.
Nathan Anderson 15 minutes ago
Can we have some sane centrists running for office please?
