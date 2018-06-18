Federal judge strikes down Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship for new voters

— A federal judge on Monday struck down a Kansas law that requires new voters to show proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register, saying it violates the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that requires states to provide equal protection under the law.

In a 118-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson also ordered Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to attend at least six hours of continuing legal education courses focusing on civil rules of procedure and evidence, citing numerous violations of those rules when he represented the state during trial of the case in March.

Kansas passed the proof of citizenship requirement in 2011, at Kobach's urging. It took effect in 2013 and was in place during the 2014 elections. But it was largely set aside during the 2016 election cycle after Robinson issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of it against people who signed up to vote when they renewed their driver's licenses.

Since then, tens of thousands of people attempting to register to vote have had their registrations blocked because of the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the law on behalf of one set of plaintiffs, arguing that it conflicted with provisions of the federal National Voter Registration Act, or “motor voter” law. That case was consolidated with one filed by an individual voter, Parker Bednasek, who argued that it was an unconstitutional interference with individuals’ right to vote.

Monday's ruling sided with the plaintiffs in both cases. Robinson said both the law and state regulations implementing it "violate (section) 5 of the NVRA and infringe on the right to vote under the Fourteenth Amendment."

She ordered Kobach's office not to enforce the law against any voter registration applications in Kansas. And citing what she called Kobach's "well-documented history of avoiding this Court's Orders," she spelled out specific steps the Secretary of State's office must carry out to ensure that all voters are registered in the same way, regardless of whether they have shown proof of citizenship.

She concluded, using boldface type, in saying that Kobach "shall strictly comply" with the order.

Kobach, a Republican candidate for Kansas governor in 2018, did not immediately respond to the ruling, but he has indicated in the past that he would appeal an adverse decision.

The ACLU issued a statement late Monday, calling the decision “a stinging rebuke of Kris Kobach, and the centerpiece of his voter suppression efforts.”

“That law was based on a xenophobic lie that noncitizens are engaged in rampant election fraud,” Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, said in the statement. “The court found that there is ‘no credible evidence’ for that falsehood, and correctly ruled that Kobach’s documentary proof-of-citizenship requirement violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution.”

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.