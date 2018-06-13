Firefighters battling large fire at scrap yard in East Lawrence

Firefighters are battling a fire at a scrap-yard business in East Lawrence that sent a large plume of black smoke over the city shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire is in the lot of 12th and Haskell Recycling Center, a scrap-metal business at 1006 E. 11th St. The building itself was not on fire, but at least one car in the lot was, as well as a large pile of scrap-metal debris.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief Lyle Schwartz said firefighters were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. He said the cause of the fire was not yet known. Firefighters were subduing the bulk of the fire, then would have to dig through to fully extinguish it, Schwartz said.

“It’s going to be a long operation," he said.

Westar Energy has shut down some power to the area while firefighters work.

No nearby homes or businesses were threatened by the fire and no one was evacuated, Fire Chief Mark Bradford said, though people may want to leave the area to avoid smoke.

To avoid the smoke, it's best to stay indoors with the air conditioner off until the outside air clears, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

Check back as this story develops.

A little video from scene of junk fire burning now outside 12th & Haskell Recycle Center in Lawrence. 2 fire trucks pouring on water. pic.twitter.com/9tuChhqtUc — Sara Shepherd (@saramarieshep) June 13, 2018 None by Sara Shepherd

Backhoe now separating non-burning junk so firefighters can focus on burning junk. pic.twitter.com/mrb4HWtnL8 — Sara Shepherd (@saramarieshep) June 13, 2018 None by Sara Shepherd

