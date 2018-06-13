Baldwin City power restored after storm forced city to rely on backup generation

Baldwin City’s power is back on after a day of dependence on backup energy because of storm damage that caused outages.

The city announced late Tuesday evening, on its social media sites, that KCP&L had restored the line into the city.

“Baldwin has been fortunate to have had power provided by the City owned generation power plant,” a city Facebook post said. “We encourage you to continue to conserve energy with the coming forecast.”

On Tuesday, city officials had asked residents to curb their electricity use to ensure the city’s backup power system could handle the load after overnight storms knocked out power around Baldwin City.

Power went out at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the city was running on city generation since 1:15 a.m. Several power poles were broken east of town, the city said, and the main transmission lines to the city were knocked down during the storm.

Almost 100 customers east of Baldwin City were without power into at least Tuesday afternoon as KCP&L worked to fix outages.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.