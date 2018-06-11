Man flown to hospital after crash near East 19th and Harper

A man was flown to a hospital after a crash near East 19th and Harper streets Monday afternoon.
The wreck occurred at roughly 1:45 p.m.
According to preliminary information gathered by police, a man driving a two-door car was eastbound in the 1400 block of East 19th Street when he veered from his lanes, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an email response to the Journal-World. His vehicle struck parked cars and street signs before coming to a stop in the 1700 block of East 19th Street.
First responders had to extricate the man from the vehicle, Rhoads said.
He was flown to a regional hospital and, later in the afternoon, listed in stable condition with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Rhoads said.
