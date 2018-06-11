Latest Douglas County court filings for June 11, 2018

Marriages

Ashley Nicole Thomas, 26, Lawrence, and Robert Francis Sullivan, 26, Lawrence.

Khiry Cooper, 28, Lawrence, and Hannah Moore, 26, Lawrence.

Dain J. L. Howard, 27, Lawrence, and Katlyn Gruber, 25, Lawrence.

Luke Aaron Whitaker, 24, Lawrence, and Morgan L. Mattan, 23, Lawrence.

Kevin Lawrence Riner, 34, Lecompton, and Emily Ann Peters, 32, Lecompton.

Eric Edward Bradshaw, 46, Lawrence, and Melissa LeAnn Grady, 40, Lawrence.

James Paul Clement, 49, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Dana Hangauer, 39, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tristan S. Bland, 36, Lawrence, and Ashley Catt, 25, Lawrence.

Blake Dean Johnston, 31, Eudora, and Kassondra Lynn Wenger, 27, Lawrence.

Justin Ethan Duffy, 22, Eudora, and Courtney Danielle Petro, 21, Eudora.

Derrick Tyler Eddy, 25, Lecompton, and Danielle Nicole Bowser, 22, Lecompton.

Zane Elias Pittman, 28, Eudora, and Shawna Rae Bitts, 25, Lyndon.

Daniel Kentaro Smith, 24, Lawrence, and Amanda Marie Katzer, 24, Lawrence.

Andrew Summers, 28, Overland Park, and Courtney Huffman, 24, Overland Park.

Christopher Michael Orlando, 31, Lawrence, and Meghan Lindsay Travis, 27, Lawrence.

David Lee Reber, 49, Lawrence, and Claudean Marie Mckellips, 45, Lawrence.

John Thomas Riordan, 37, St. Louis, Mo., and Felicia Earline Hubbard, 32, St. Louis, Mo.

Stephen Mockry, 29, Denver, Colo., and Gabriella Harrison, 28, Denver, Colo.

Colin Thomas, 26, Baldwin City, and Caitlyn Webb, 23, Manhattan.

Caylor M. Norris, 25, Lawrence, and Calihan Renee Scott, 24, Lawrence.

Lakesha Diane Hunter, 25, Lawrence, and Mohamed El-Amine Sako, 26, Fort Riley.

Divorces

Linda Ransopher Gregory, 55, Lawrence, and John Ransopher Gregory, 48, Baldwin City.



Bankruptcies

Shannon Daniel McCoy, P.O. Box 3783, Lawrence.

Nicholas Ray Arnold, 1534 Harper St., Lawrence.

Stephen Lenard McGhee, 2500 W. Sixth St., Lawrence.

Paul Wilson Akers II, 1312 Cynthia St., Lawrence.

Jefferey Irvin Goins, 2529 Whitmore Drive, Lawrence.

Lindsey Stewart Anderson, 4101 W. 24th Place, #315, Lawrence.

Jacob Edward Roller, 2516 E. 25th Place, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.