State regulators will allow solar energy group to make arguments against proposed Westar rate increase

Topeka — Kansas utility regulators have given two environmental groups that promote the use of solar energy permission to intervene in a case in which Topeka-based Westar Energy is seeking to impose higher fees on customers who install solar panels on their homes.
In its order Thursday, however, the Kansas Corporation Commission said the Sierra Club and a group called Vote Solar must consolidate their testimony, evidence and requests for documents, and they cannot submit repetitive testimony or briefs.
Vote Solar describes itself as a nonprofit grassroots organization that works to bring solar energy into the mainstream. In its motion to intervene, the organization said it has 82,000 members nationwide, including at least 80 in Westar's service area.
Westar, which will soon merge with the parent company of Kansas City Power & Light, is asking for a $17.6 million rate hike that would take effect next spring.
Part of that increase would come from an additional charge on customers with solar panels and other kinds of self-generation devices for the electricity they pull off Westar's grid during peak demand periods, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
Both the Sierra Club and Vote Smart have argued that such a rate structure would penalize people for using self-generated clean, renewable energy that reduces the need for electricity from coal-fired power plants.
But the KCC ruled in another case in September 2017 that electric utilities may charge more to those customers because they use less electricity from the power grid, and thus they do not contribute as much as other customers toward the cost of building and maintaining that grid.
In its ruling Thursday, the commission noted that neither the Sierra Club nor Vote Solar had legal standing to intervene because neither is a customer of Westar. But the commission earlier had used its discretionary power to give the Sierra Club permission to intervene, and on Thursday it said the two groups could intervene on a consolidated basis.
The KCC is expected to rule on the rate request by Sept. 27.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Calvin Anders 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
This seems like a no-brainer to me. If you take the greed and avarice of the fossil fuel industry out of the equation, and the stupid way politicians can legally be bought by corporate interests, all that would be left is the glaringly obvious conclusion that green energy needs to be encouraged and that those willing to invest in green energy solutions should be accommodated and encouraged through reasonably inducement. There are legal requirements in place that require solar installations of any significant size (like big enough to power a large portion of the needs of a residential home) be connected to the grid. This is as it should be. Charging solar equipped customers more discourages green energy adoption. It's stupid and unfair and is designed primarily to benefit the fossil fuel industry at the expense of our future. If we did not live in such a corrupt and backward state, this issue would never have come up.
Michael Kort 17 minutes ago
Yes,.......a huge state sanctioned monopoly should be allowed to hold it's customers as financial hostages ( ? ) if the customer chooses to make any part of their own electricity demand and to discourage said customers from installing their own solar or wind by penalizing the customer financially, for maybe decreasing Westars peak daily demand, that Westar must meet .
As is, the current cost of solar is actually cheaper than coal, gas, etc.. and the creation of fixed storage units for electricity that don't have to be portable or light weight like cell phone batteries is coming along nicely .
Westar has a business model which is no competition ( real or imagined ) because the state has made them " the only " and they refuse to modify that business model and the public be damned if anyone expects them to think outside of their pollution loaded profiteering box .
They are using the state to dictate to its citizens about who can utilize free for the investing in it solar and wind energy which Westar already does themselves ( probably because they were forced to do so by the Feds.) .
Poor Westar with customers who have the nerve to want to escape their clutches . Westar who would probably sell any excess power on hand on the grid for more money as an interstate sale to those beyond Kansas's regulated borders ( hint.....for more money than we pay them ) .
Sign in to comment