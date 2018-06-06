Kansas officials declare measles outbreak is over

— Kansas health officials say the state's worst measles outbreak in almost 30 years is officially over.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday a measles outbreak that began at a Johnson County day care in March has ended. It eventually spread to Miami and Linn counties. In total, 22 people in the three counties were infected.

It was the most measles cases in one year in Kansas since 1990.

A measles outbreak is considered over when no new cases have been identified and two separate 21-day incubation periods pass.

