Protesters removed from Kansas Statehouse in handcuffs

— Law enforcement officers physically removed more than a dozen protesters from the Statehouse Monday for singing and chanting during a sit-in they staged outside Gov. Jeff Colyer's office.

Colyer was not in the building at the time, and the doors to his office were locked.

The protest was part of the Poor People's Campaign, which has been staging demonstrations in capital cities around the country for the last few weeks, trying to raise awareness about poverty, health care, social justice, the environment and a host of other issues.

Initially, around 60 people gathered in the second floor rotunda of the Statehouse around 2 p.m. for a rally where a number of speakers talked about this week's focus of the campaign, health care and environmental hazards.

Statehouse officials said the group had a permit to use that space for a rally that would last until about 4 p.m.

Around 2:45 p.m., however, the group began marching toward the governor's office, just east of the rotunda. When they found the door closed and locked, they stayed in the hallway, singing protest songs and chanting slogans. Many of them sat down in front of the door.

Shortly after 3 p.m., an announcement came over a loud speaker system in the Statehouse saying the permit had been canceled, and the protesters were given five minutes to leave.

Most of the protesters returned to the rotunda area before the five minutes expired, but a group of about 15 remained seated on the floor outside the governor's office until they were physically removed, most being restrained in zip ties or handcuffs.

"In every state constitution, the people have a right to bring their grievances to their officials," one protester, who identified himself only as Durell, said after receiving the warning. "The people have a right to challenge the status quo."

"They were upset with us for singing," said Thea Perry, from Tonganoxie, another protester and a Democratic candidate for the 42nd District House seat.

Both Durell and Perry left the hallway before the warning expired and were not among those escorted out of the building.

One officer told reporters that the protesters were being "detained," but it was not immediately clear how many of them, if any, were formally arrested and charged.

Lt. Terry Golightley of the Capitol Police said the protesters were removed for violating the terms of their permit, which restricted them to the rotunda area of the second floor.

