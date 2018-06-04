Latest Douglas County court filings for June 4, 2018

Marriages

Yang Yang, 28, Lawrence, and Ruiying Gao, 28, Lawrence.

Rodney Sherman, 44, Eudora, and Holly Bleam, 37, Eudora.

Jason Robert Doresky, 26, Lawrence, and Maria A. Rocha Arandia, 26, Eudora.

Kellen Lynn Griffin, 23, Lawrence, and Rachel Quillen Eichhorn, 23, Lawrence.

Brandon J. Weidenbach, 33, Berryton, and Samantha Shepard, 34, Berryton.

Brooks Douglas Gwin, 24, Lawrence, and Hannah Laren Green, 20, Lawrence.

Nicolette M. Weigel, 52, Lawrence, and David Scott Goldhammer, 58, Lawrence.

Alan Brodnax Wood, 57, Lawrence, and Sheri Inez Pfeifer, 50, Lawrence.

Jason Lee Vonbargen, 23, Baldwin City, and Cameryn Joann Galvan, 21, Baldwin City.

Robert Murphy Stubbs, 26, Wichita, and Rachel Kaye Meinholdt, 30, Lawrence.

Jason Ford II, 21, Lawrence, and Yulissa Corona, 21, Lawrence.

Gregory Thomas Smith, 28, Berryton, and Sarah Anne Schneider, 28, Berryton.

Sky Andrew Smeed, 36, Lawrence, and Tyler Ellen Freeman, 35, Lawrence.

Danielle Lynn Garrison, 28, Lawrence, and Corey David Roberts, 26, Lawrence.

Cassandra Peters, 32, Lawrence, and Daniel James Parker, 35, Lawrence.

Kirk Blakley, 23, Platte City, Mo., and Anna Craig, 23, Lawrence.

Brock Patrick Boyle, 28 Lawrence, and Jessica Ann Bernstein, 27, Lawrence.

John Martin Robinson, 29, Lawrence, and Lindsay Paige Huffhines, 28, Lawrence.

Alejandro Reyes, 30, Lawrence, and Ashley Glen Lake, 29, Lawrence.

Michael Rick, 25, Lawrence, and Roxanne Howard, 32, Lawrence.

Paul Robert Schroer, 37, Lawrence, and Brooke Danielle Miller, 20, Lawrence.

Anmesh Gaire, 26, Lawrence, and Anjana Maharjan, 28, Lawrence.

Susan Matthews, 26, Lawrence, and Jason Cole Hughes, 37, Lawrence.

Nichole A. Bradley, 27, Lawrence, and Michael Ryan Cailteux, 28, Lawrence.

Kelly Wood, 40, Lawrence, and Patrisha Dixon, 27, Lawrence.

Teresa Staskal, 43, Lawrence, and Eric Lee Spaeth, 42, Lawrence.

Derek Austin Hartig, 25, Lawrence, and Ashley Nichole Lindquist, 22, Lawrence.

Pir Iman Ali Shah, 31, Lawrence, and Marie Braukmann, 31, Lawrence.

Cameron Richard Pratte, 25, Lawrence, and Grace Elizabeth Brazell, 21, Baldwin City.

Steven Eric Gorden, 48, Baldwin City, and Shelley Lynn Bartlett, 35, Baldwin City.

Jacob A. Kozlowski, 42, Lawrence, and Julia Patrick, 36, Lawrence.

Gerardo Rojas Rodriguez, 24, Lawrence, and Matilyn Clare Rush, 22, Lawrence.

Eric Allen Sader, 32, Bloomington, Ind., and Benjamin J. Ale-Ebrahim, 25, Bloomington, Ind.

Charles Joseph Miller, 54, Lawrence, and Jeffrey Michael Babinski, 50, Lawrence.

Divorces

Rashaun Keonte Tubbs, 34, Topeka, and Brittney Allison Tubbs, 32, Lawrence.

Sheldon Patrick Schmalenberger, 37, Baldwin City, and Emily Renea Fox, 34, Baldwin City.

Ashley W. Whitelightning, 44, Lawrence, and Michele Whitelightning, 30, Edmond, Okla.

Nareen Carr, 38, Jamaica, and Michael Carr, 46, Lawrence.

Grover Harker, 53, Tonganoxie, and Debra Harker, 60, Eudora.

James Joseph Garrett, 48, Lawrence, and Shannan McCawley, 43, Lawrence.

Hui Zhang, 46, Lawrence, and Charles Wenjen Hung, 49, Lawrence.

Sheila Rose, 54, Lawrence, and Robert F. Kraxner, 58, Lawrence.

Chiemela Eniva, 38, Lawrence, and Fatoumata K. Konare, 30, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Melinda Susan Briscoe, 1807 W. Fourth St. Apt. 3, Lawrence.

Ryan Lee Dailey, 1612 Kentwood Drive, Lawrence.

Amanda Lynette Zell, 2200 Harper St., Lot A6, Lawrence.

Joaquin Meza, 144 Pinecone Drive, Lawrence.

Amanda M. Worley, 4824 McCormick St., Lawrence.

Larry J. Knight Jr., 924 Birch St., Eudora.

Taylor Luevern Clark, 3242 Huntington Road, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

