Intoxicated bicyclist severely injured in collision with truck on Sixth Street, police say

Police say an intoxicated bicyclist sustained a severe head injury after colliding with a truck on Sixth Street.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, Officer Derrick Smith of the Lawrence Police Department said in an email to media on Monday.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday near Sixth and Alabama streets, Smith said.

The bicyclist had reportedly been westbound in the eastbound lanes of Sixth, then cut north across Sixth and into the center turn lane, Smith said.

The bicyclist stopped in the middle of the road, turned and rode back southbound toward the curb and into the path of an eastbound truck, Smith said. He said the driver of the truck tried to stop but wasn’t able to stop in time and hit the bicyclist.

“Intoxication of the bicyclist is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident,” Smith said.

The driver of the truck, who wasn’t hurt, was not cited, Smith said.

