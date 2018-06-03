Technology simplifies cataract surgeries

Using the latest technology in cataract surgery, Lawrence Eye Care surgeons are helping break down fears patients may have about the sight-restoring procedure.

“A lot of people think the surgery is a daunting process, when it’s actually very quick and painless,” said Dr. Curtis Brown, who joined Lawrence Eye Care Surgeons last year.

On June 12, Brown will speak at LMH during the monthly Senior Supper and Seminar, providing attendees a review of the surgery and the technology that has simplified the procedure.

A cataract is clouding of the natural lens inside an eye. The symptoms of cataracts can start to appear in adults as early as their 50s. Oftentimes, people don’t realize they have cataracts because of the often slow progression of the clouding.

“People will come in with blurred vision,” Brown said. “Sometimes they didn’t pass their driver’s license exam and come to get it checked out.”

Cataracts are not predictable or preventable. Their development is slow and gradual — usually part of the aging process, Brown said. However, it’s possible an injury can cause a cataract to develop.

The surgery lasts 15 minutes — sometimes less — and is performed on an outpatient basis. Brown said it is a painless surgery during which patients may experience a slight pinch.

“The procedure used to take longer. Patients were hospitalized, and it involved blades and such,” Brown said.

The surgery is now performed using lasers that break apart the old, cloudy lens, which surgeons replace with a new artificial lens.

The recovery time for this procedure is brief. Patients are cautioned not to drive or do any heavy lifting for at least 24 hours after surgery, but that is it. Another benefit of this surgery is that there is no pain afterward.

This surgery, considered one of the safest and most successful procedures, is a permanent solution to blurry vision. There are times, however, when the new lens can become foggy. This could occur weeks, months or even years after surgery.

“A film on the backside of the lens can form, and in that case we just have the patient come in and we use a laser to polish the back of the lens. This takes about two minutes to do,” Brown said.

LMH Seminar on Cataracts To learn more about cataracts, plan to attend the June 12 Senior Supper and Seminar at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, 325 Maine St. Dr. Curtis Brown will discuss cataracts and cataract surgery at the seminar. Supper, which costs $5.50, is served at 5 p.m. The 6 p.m. seminar is free. Seating is limited, so please call LMH Connect Care at 785-505-5800 or send an email to connectcare@lmh.org to reserve your seat. Reservations close 24 hours in advance or if room capacity is reached.

— Jessica Brewer is an intern in the Marketing and Communications Department at LMH, which is a major sponsor of the Lawrence Journal-World’s Health section.

