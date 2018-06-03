Lawrence firefighters battle New Jersey Street house fire

Lawrence firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday morning at 1116 New Jersey St.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire about 11:30 a.m. when smoke was reported in the attic. Firefighters began shooting water into the attic in an attempt to extinguish the flames.

The home’s owner, Donald Mellenbruch, said that he usually slept in his bedroom in the attic but that he fell asleep Saturday night on a couch downstairs. He said he was still asleep when his roommate woke him about 11:30 a.m. and alerted him to smoke coming from the attic.

Mellenbruch guessed that an electrical problem started the fire in the house he has owned for 35 years, and he said he feared that the house would have to be torn down because of the fire and water damage it sustained.

Check back as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.