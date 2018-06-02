Early morning thunderstorm downs trees, knocks out power in Lawrence, northeast Kansas

City crews were working Saturday throughout Lawrence to clean up after an early morning storm packing winds as strong as 60 mph blew through Lawrence and northeast Kansas.

The city of Lawrence released a statement Saturday morning stating city employees from the street, parks and recreation and utilities departments were working to clear downed trees and limbs from public streets, city rights of way and public sidewalks. Those with downed trees or limbs in streets or rights of way are asked to call the city’s forestry division at 785-832-7979. City employees cannot remove trees or limbs from private property.

The city’s brush site at 1420 E. 11th Street will be open until 3 p.m. for residents to drop off tree branches. More information about the City’s Solid Waste Division can be found at lawrenceks.org/swm

Starting Monday, crews from the city solid waste division will pick up tree branches and other storm debris with regularly scheduled residential collection routes. Tree branches and other yard waste material should be set out in city brown yard waste carts or compostable paper yard waste bags, sticking out no more than 12 inches above the container. Bundles of tree and brush trimmings are also accepted. Each bundle must not exceed 5 feet in length or 18 inches in diameter and must not weigh more than 65 pounds. Bundles must be tied with string or twine (please no wire, duct tape, etc.).

Westar Energy, the Topeka-based electric utility that serves large parts of Douglas County, reported widespread power outages from Manhattan east the Kansas City metropolitan area. As of about 8:15 a.m., the Westar power outage website reported that a little more than 6,000 customers were without power as a result of the storm.

The Westar Twitter page said because of the widespread nature of the storm, power would not be restored to some customers until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Bryan Baerg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said a complex of strong thunderstorms rolled through northeast Kansas early Saturday morning. Strong winds of from 40 to 50 mph associated with the storm arrived in Lawrence about 4:20 a.m. and continued until about 5 a.m.. A 60 mph wind gust was recorded at 4:40 a.m. at the official weather station at the Lawrence Municipal Airport.

The breaking of tree limbs of 8 inches in diameter reported with the storm was consistent with straight-line winds of 40 to 60 mph, Baerg said.

The good news is that the cool front that touched off the storm will keep temperatures in the 80s with low humidity the rest of weekend, Baerg said.

“It’s going to be a beautiful weekend,” he said. “It will be quite a relief from the mid- to high-90s we’ve had the last couple of days.”

