Lawrence attorney Sarah Swain files to run for Kansas attorney general

— Lawrence criminal defense attorney Sarah Swain filed as a Democrat Friday to run for Kansas attorney general against incumbent Republican Derek Schmidt.

Swain, who owns the Swain Law Office in Lawrence, was active in the campaign last month to defeat Proposition 1, the proposed sales tax to fund expansion of the Douglas County Jail and develop a mental health crisis center.

Swain was not immediately available for comment after she filed.

