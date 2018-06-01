Today's news

Lawrence attorney Sarah Swain files to run for Kansas attorney general

In this file photo from Dec. 12, 2014, Lawrence defense attorney Sarah Swain is pictured outside the Lawrence Douglas County Law Enforcement Center.

By Peter Hancock

June 1, 2018

Topeka — Lawrence criminal defense attorney Sarah Swain filed as a Democrat Friday to run for Kansas attorney general against incumbent Republican Derek Schmidt.

Swain, who owns the Swain Law Office in Lawrence, was active in the campaign last month to defeat Proposition 1, the proposed sales tax to fund expansion of the Douglas County Jail and develop a mental health crisis center.

Swain was not immediately available for comment after she filed.

Comments

Bob Forer 1 hour, 49 minutes ago

I think Sarah would be great for Kansas. She is a fine attorney and would be a breath of fresh air for the office. She has my support.

