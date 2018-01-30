New bill contains tougher penalties for hoax emergency calls in wake of deadly police shooting

WICHITA — Stiffer penalties would be possible for calling in hoax emergency calls under a bill introduced in the Kansas House in response to a deadly police shooting in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the bill introduced Tuesday would allow for a murder prosecution if someone dies during a future "swatting" prank. Twenty-eight-year-old Andrew Finch was unarmed when he was killed last month as officers responded to a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at his home.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss, of Los Angeles, is accused of making the false call. Court documents say it stemmed from a small wager in a "Call of Duty" online video game tournament.

Barriss has been criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter, giving false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

