Documents in 30-year-old Randy Leach case to stay sealed, judge rules; parents remain in the dark

A judge has ruled against the parents of a child missing for nearly 30 years who sought to obtain records related to the case.
The parents, Harold and Alberta Leach, filed a lawsuit in Leavenworth County District Court in August to force Leavenworth County and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department to release records from the investigation of their son's 1988 disappearance.
In his decision to not release the records, Leavenworth County District Court Judge David King cited the Kansas Open Records Act, which does not subject criminal investigation records to mandatory public disclosure. King said that the law makes the release of such records discretionary and not dependent on the status of the case.
“The limitations on the disclosure of criminal investigation records is not dependent on how old the investigation is or whether the case remains unresolved or not,” King said in his ruling. “It is not dependent on law enforcement showing a certain level of continued ongoing investigation activity in the case.”
The couple's son, then 17-year-old Randy Leach, was last seen April 16, 1988, at a party in Leavenworth County. The case remains unsolved and the family has sought the records for years. In November, Lawrence attorney Max Kautsch, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Leach family, told the Journal-World that the number of pages at issue was around 2,000.
Kautsch argued in the lawsuit that the records should be released under a provision of the law that allows for criminal investigation records to be made public when in the public interest. Kautsch said in an email to the Journal-World that his clients are disappointed in the decision and are considering all their legal options.
Comments
Steve King 10 hours ago
30 years has passed and they can't share the information with the parents? Shameful.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
Why shouldn't the parents see these documents? This is disgusting. I can't believe victims can't see criminal records. What do they have to hide? Their own ineptness? Is an officer's kid involved?
Steve Jacob 9 hours, 1 minute ago
Just terrible. They have the right to know.
Bob Summers 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Hmm...Alien abduction?
Should the public know?
What would be the consequences if the truth were known?
Hmmmm....
Michael Kort 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
I think that the parents have a right to know, as this is obviously a dead end investigation that the sherifs office has not been able to move foreword within the last 30 years .
Maybe the parents or their own private investigators could notice something that the sherifs failed to notice ?.......stuff just sometimes gets missed and not necessarily by some evil hidden intent ......the more eyes, the more minds, .......who knows what that outcome might be.?......and I assume that the sherifs dept..would like to see this case solved .
Does the Sherifs offices really think that releasing possibly 30 yr old investigation records could jeopardize some potential future prosecution effort ?........which is the only reason that I would assume that they have for being so less than open with their investigation records to the family .
This doesn't sound like a cold case.........but more like a frozen solid case..... and that the Sherifs office is running on SOP or standard operating procedures which is serving none at this point in time .
Steve King 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Not funny Bob. Pretty insensitive. Really insensitive. Flat shameful. What if it was your child and some blogger made the remarks you did? Do you know the family? I do. Neighbors. My mail lady for 20 years. I've seen the sorrow and anquish in their faces. They have agonized over the loss of their child for 30 years. Not knowing. Denied information. No plot in the cemetery to visit. No closure. Have you ever buried a child? I have. You usually post some cutting remarks but this was over the line. I'm sure I speak for many, shame on you. They should remove your post.
And why? What's going on in your brain that you thought it right and proper to make a joke about this? Have you no shame? No honor? You can be better than this. You've shown an inquisitive mind. You should apologize.
Bill Turner 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Please don't feed the trolls.
Richard Quinlan 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
ljw please ban the above idiot permanently
Bill Turner 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
There's really no insensitivity here, this is just a straight-up technicality. The law says that release of the records here is discretionary, and the sheriff has decided not to release them, plain and simple. If the judge did it once, he'd have to do it every time. I would say that after 30 years, no progress, and no interest on behalf of the sheriff in attempting to solve the case that the sheriff should do the decent thing and release the records. I would equally say that the judge was correct in declining to force him to do so.
