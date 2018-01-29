Today's news

Armed home-invasion robbery reported at Lawrence mobile home park

By Sara Shepherd

January 29, 2018

Police are investigating an armed home-invasion robbery reported over the weekend at a Lawrence mobile home park.

Lawrence police were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of East 19th Street regarding a reported home-invasion robbery, Officer Derrick Smith said in an email Monday.

An unknown man entered the home and threatened the residents with a handgun, Smith said. The suspect took “a small number of items” from the home before fleeing.

No one was hurt, Smith said.

As of midday Monday, no one had been arrested in the incident, and police were still investigating, Smith said.

