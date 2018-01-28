Donations to help Peaslee Tech launch 2 new programs

Two local foundations have donated a total of $105,000 to the Dwayne Peaslee Technical Training Center to help the school launch two new training programs, the center announced Friday.

In a press release, the center announced that the Ethel and Raymond F. Rice Foundation donated $55,000 and the Kriz Charitable Fund Inc. donated $50,000 for the development of facilities maintenance and plumbing training programs at the school.

In a Journal-World story last month, Peaslee Tech Executive Director Kevin Kelley said the two new programs were among those the center was looking to offer in response to the needs of Douglas County employers.

Kelley said the courses would help Peaslee Tech financially as well, because unlike tuition for courses offered at the center by area community and technical colleges, the tuition students pay for courses Peaslee Tech offers on its own stays with the center.

