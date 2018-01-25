Topeka man charged with rape of teen in Douglas County

A Topeka man has been charged with a rape of a teen that allegedly occurred last summer in Douglas County.

Charges against Jordan K. Ross, 20, were filed Dec. 28 and made public this week, after he was arrested and made his first court appearance in the case.

Ross appeared Wednesday before Douglas County District Court Judge James George via video from the jail.

The judge set Ross’ bond at $20,000 and appointed attorney Dakota Loomis to represent him.

Ross is charged with one count of rape on Aug. 17, 2017, against a victim who was then 15 years old, according to the charging document. Charges allege that the victim was overcome by force or fear, or in the alternative, was unable to give consent due to mental defect or the effect of alcohol or drugs.

Ross was 19 at the time of the alleged crime.

