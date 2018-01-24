Brownback narrowly wins confirmation as religious freedom ambassador; Pence breaks tie; Colyer could be governor by next week

Topeka — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback narrowly won confirmation Wednesday to be the next U.S. ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom in a vote that will bring his leadership in Kansas to an end as he prepares to hand over the governor’s office to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer.
The U.S. Senate voted to confirm him by a vote of 50-49, the same margin recorded earlier in the day to end debate on his nomination. In both cases, Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.
President Donald Trump nominated Brownback to the post in July, but his nomination ran into opposition from Democrats, primarily over his record on religious tolerance domestically and his opposition to LGBT rights in particular.
Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., spoke for the opposition on the floor of the Senate.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Brownback’s career has been defined by a lack of tolerance for those who do not share his own beliefs,” he said. “I fear he will focus solely on protecting Christian minorities, while we must publicly acknowledge that people of all faiths are persecuted and demand equal representation.”
Gay rights organizations in Kansas also opposed Brownback’s confirmation.
“What he has done with the whole notion of religious freedom in this state is that he has turned it into a weapon against LGBT people,” Thomas Witt, executive director of Equality Kansas, the state’s largest gay rights advocacy group, said in an interview. “And we certainly don’t want to wish him upon the world to weaponize it against LGBT people around the country and around the planet.”
But Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas rejected that notion in a statement he released moments after the vote.
“Sam Brownback has always been called to fight for those of all faiths,” he said. “I am glad he now has the opportunity to lead our nation’s efforts in promoting religious tolerance and fighting against religious (persecution) and discrimination. His personal and professional commitment to fighting for religious freedom will make him an excellent ambassador.”
Kansas’ other U.S. senator, Republican Jerry Moran, also applauded Brownback’s confirmation.
“Governor Brownback has long demonstrated his commitment to promoting the freedom of all to practice the religion of their choice,” Moran said in a news release. “He will now be in a position to continue this important work as our Ambassador-at-Large for Religious Freedom. The governor has been a dedicated public servant for many years and it was a privilege to support his nomination today.”
Brownback’s confirmation now sets up a process whereby Colyer will take over as governor. Although an exact date for the transfer has not been set, it could happen as early as next week.
Narrow as it was, word of Brownback’s confirmation came as good news to those on Colyer’s staff.
“I think we were delighted that the vice president cast the tie-breaking vote,” Colyer’s spokeswoman Kara Fullmer said in an interview. “We’re grateful for him to be on the governor’s side.”
The question of whether Brownback would still be the governor during the 2018 session — and if so, for how long — has been hanging over the Legislature for months. And some have said it has contributed to the slow start of the session, even though lawmakers are under a deadline from the Kansas Supreme Court to fix constitutional problems with the current school finance formula.
Kansas House Republican Leader Don Hineman, of Dighton, said now that Brownback has been confirmed, progress on that and other issues could start to move more quickly.
“In a way, it gives us a fresh start in the relationship between the legislative and executive branches,” he said. “I think we’re all excited about that possibility, and we’ll do whatever we can to work with incoming Governor Colyer.”
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
Well, I'm torn on this. I hope he leaves Kansas and never returns. But at the same time I know he will fight for religious freedoms of Christians only, not other religions. Hopefully this is just a meaningless, powerless position, so he can keep making money from tax payers, but he can't do much damage.
Phillip Chappuie 7 hours, 39 minutes ago
Nobody cares. As long as he is out of our hair and not ruining Kansas with lame brain budget ideas and ultra conservative policies of doom, nobody cares. Get boy. Take your C-Street cult fake Christian nonsense on away from around here. If he was ever a Christian he actually would have made Jesus cry with the way he treated the poor and downtrodden. EPIC FAILURE
Brad Avery 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Thank, God, Brownback and Trump are now the federal government's problem children and the former is no longer ours.
Richard Heckler 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
Brownback is a war monger it is simple as that. WE don't need another war monger in Washington D.C.
While there is applause for Brownback leaving Kansas Colyer will be no different.
The Party of ALEC has soldiers waiting in line no matter that the ALEC party is a minority party. Make no mistake Trump and Brownback can create head aches for we Kansas citizens.
The only way to rid the Kansas legislature of ALEC PARTY reps is at the voting booth which means that all elections must have the majority thinkers aka moderate democrats,moderate Green Party and moderate republicans voting in every election. No mater how sick and tired we get of the nasty anti american ALEC campaigns.
Steve King 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
It must be a meaningless position. Never heard of it before. And a real joke he's in it. My take was they didn't want much sunshine on him because of the failure of the GOP trickel down scam right when they planned to do it nationally. And yet another Pence tie breaking saga. Sad. We'll see.
Geoff Ermlap 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Looks like the senate must have been as glad as Kansas was to get rid of the guy. Not exactly a resounding endorsement. His former colleagues couldn't muster enough votes without a tiebreaker to get him through this nomination to a nothingness job.
Steve King 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Don't expect better. Colyer is the guy that gave Sam bogus $500,000 3 day loans (3 times) at campaign reporting time to fake Sam's popularity and war chest. The morality and honesty of this one is suspect. Sad. We'll see...
Sign in to comment