Wreck near Clinton Lake kills Junction City woman, injures 2 others

A wreck Monday afternoon near Clinton Lake on the west edge of Lawrence left one person dead and sent two others to area hospitals.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Kristina Lisa Robinson, 37, of Junction City, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 10, or the South Lawrence Trafficway, near the curve at Clinton Parkway, in a Pontiac Sunfire. Her vehicle failed to negotiate the curve and lost control, according to the report. It then slid sideways, crossing into westbound traffic.

According to the report, a Chevy Malibu driven by Elijah Joseph Garcia, 20, of Lawrence, struck the Sunfire in the passenger side right front quarter panel with its front bumper. Garcia was taken to the University of Kansas hospital, and his passenger, 18-year-old Phillip Kwabena Amfoh Afful, of Lawrence, was taken to Overland Park Regional, according to the report. Both had serious injuries.

Robinson, who the report said was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The wreck closed eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway in that area, the Kansas Department of Transportation said. According to Lawrence police dispatch, the highway reopened later Monday evening.

Snow in the area began after the wreck occurred, as investigators and the vehicles remained at the scene.

— Journal-World reporter Mackenzie Clark contributed to this report.

