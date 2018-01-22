Wreck near Clinton Lake kills Junction City woman, injures 2 others

A wreck Monday afternoon near Clinton Lake on the west edge of Lawrence left one person dead and sent two others to area hospitals.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Kristina Lisa Robinson, 37, of Junction City, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 10, or the South Lawrence Trafficway, near the curve at Clinton Parkway, in a Pontiac Sunfire. Her vehicle failed to negotiate the curve and lost control, according to the report. It then slid sideways, crossing into westbound traffic.
According to the report, a Chevy Malibu driven by Elijah Joseph Garcia, 20, of Lawrence, struck the Sunfire in the passenger side right front quarter panel with its front bumper. Garcia was taken to the University of Kansas hospital, and his passenger, 18-year-old Phillip Kwabena Amfoh Afful, of Lawrence, was taken to Overland Park Regional, according to the report. Both had serious injuries.
Robinson, who the report said was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The wreck closed eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway in that area, the Kansas Department of Transportation said. According to Lawrence police dispatch, the highway reopened later Monday evening.
Snow in the area began after the wreck occurred, as investigators and the vehicles remained at the scene.
— Journal-World reporter Mackenzie Clark contributed to this report.
Michael Kort 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Don't know what caused this accident ( was it a mechanical failure ?) but my sympathies all around to the dead and the injured .
I have driven the east bound stretch of West K-10 once and that was enough to convince me that it was a dangerous travel choice .
1) people getting off of east bound I-70 are used to doing 80 mph ( 5 miles over the limit ) or more and they close on your car from behind if you drive this sanely, as if you should be doing 80 mph, which is unrealistically fast for this road........particularly on this curve .
2) the "as built" radius of this curve is simply too sharp, it has a steep super elevation slant up hill from the inside west bound radius, to the outside east bound radius ( to hold you to the road....when dry ) of this two lane bit of happiness, with a simultaneous steep drop in elevation downward, if you are headed to the east, ......and that is all a little too over the top, .....particularly when it is all combined with a tail gather on their distracting cell phone, who doesn't realize that they are no longer on I-70........or maybe even that they are still in Kansas ?
West K-10 bypass from Iowa St West and North to I-70 needs to be redone into a 4 lane divided with median barriers down the middle and outside barriers on the outside east bound lanes .
