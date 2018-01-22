Latest Douglas County court filings for Jan. 22, 2018

Marriages

Eric Clayton Snyder, 23, Lawrence, and Jordan Noelle Begley, 23, Lawrence.

Roberta Shepherd, 49, Lawrence, and John Charles Haight, 61, Lyndon.

Luke Christian Weber, 25, Lawrence, and Cassia Marie Christensen, 21, Topeka.

Courtney Elliott, 31, Lawrence, and Charles Latour, 35, Lawrence.

Nicolai Ceban, 23, Lawrence, and Demetria Domenco, 22, Lawrence.

Cody Jeremiah Faust, 28, Lawrence, and Chelsea Elizabeth Mitchell, 29, Lawrence.

Mark Todd Wyant, 56, Lawrence, and Shannon Marie Gorres, 36, Lawrence.

Corey T. E. Chapman, 41, Lawrence, and Dana Pilkington, 42, Lawrence.

Divorces

Angela Weiss, 42, Lawrence, and William Weiss, 61, Lawrence.

Delford Eric Edison, 33, Lukachuk, Alaska, and Berencia Megan Edison, 31, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Samantha Edi Rivera, 903 Christie Court, Lawrence.

Paul Bernard Gardner II, 2841 Winterbrook Drive, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Feb. 8

Marvin Buzzard, 862 North 1884 Road, Lecompton. Judgment: No amount.

Feb. 15

Bob’s Auto Maintenance, 640 N. Second St., Lawrence. Judgment: No amount.

