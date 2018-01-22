Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for Jan. 22, 2018

The Douglas County Courthouse.

Photo by Joe Preiner. Enlarge photo.

The Douglas County Courthouse.

By Staff Report

January 22, 2018

Advertisement

Marriages

Eric Clayton Snyder, 23, Lawrence, and Jordan Noelle Begley, 23, Lawrence.

Roberta Shepherd, 49, Lawrence, and John Charles Haight, 61, Lyndon.

Luke Christian Weber, 25, Lawrence, and Cassia Marie Christensen, 21, Topeka.

Courtney Elliott, 31, Lawrence, and Charles Latour, 35, Lawrence.

Nicolai Ceban, 23, Lawrence, and Demetria Domenco, 22, Lawrence.

Cody Jeremiah Faust, 28, Lawrence, and Chelsea Elizabeth Mitchell, 29, Lawrence.

Mark Todd Wyant, 56, Lawrence, and Shannon Marie Gorres, 36, Lawrence.

Corey T. E. Chapman, 41, Lawrence, and Dana Pilkington, 42, Lawrence.

Divorces

Angela Weiss, 42, Lawrence, and William Weiss, 61, Lawrence.

Delford Eric Edison, 33, Lukachuk, Alaska, and Berencia Megan Edison, 31, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Samantha Edi Rivera, 903 Christie Court, Lawrence.

Paul Bernard Gardner II, 2841 Winterbrook Drive, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Feb. 8

Marvin Buzzard, 862 North 1884 Road, Lecompton. Judgment: No amount.

Feb. 15

Bob’s Auto Maintenance, 640 N. Second St., Lawrence. Judgment: No amount.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill 2-for-1 Charbroiled Burgers · Chicken, pork, turkey or spicy black bean with ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail