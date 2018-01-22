Kansas delegation votes to reopen federal government

— Both U.S. senators and all four U.S. House members from Kansas voted in favor of a short-term spending bill Monday that funds the federal government through Feb. 8, ending a partial shutdown of the government that had lasted three days.

The bill also reauthorizes the Children's Health Insurance Program for six years and rolls back some health care taxes that were part of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The Senate passed the bill Monday afternoon after Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky stated his "intention" to take up legislation addressing border security and protection for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, issues that Democrats had been holding out for.

Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, both Republicans, voted in favor of the bill.

The 81-18 vote sent the bill back to the House, which voted shortly after 5 p.m., 266-150 to pass the measure, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Reps. Roger Marshall of Great Bend, Lynn Jenkins of Topeka, Kevin Yoder of Overland Park and Ron Estes of Wichita, all Republicans, all voted in favor of the bill.

