Kobach flew in KU jet for lunch, speaking engagement; university says cost to taxpayers was $4,400

Topeka — In February 2015, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach chartered a private jet owned by the University of Kansas so he could attend a luncheon in Wichita and speak at the Kingman County Career Day in the town of Kingman, about 45 miles west of Wichita.
The cost of that flight, according to KU officials, was $4,400. That cost ultimately was charged to the Secretary of State’s office.
That flight, which was documented in a recent University Senate report, represents one example of why some faculty, staff and students at KU are now calling on the administration to sell that plane, a move they say would not only generate about $6.6 million in immediate cash, but also save the university more than $1 million a year in operational costs.
But it also has caught the attention of some in the Kansas Legislature who are calling for a broad review of the state’s entire aircraft fleet, with an eye toward liquidating at least part of it.
Kobach, a Republican who was first elected Secretary of State in 2010, is now a candidate for governor in the 2018 election. And as part of his campaign, he has frequently criticized the Legislature for what he has called its “culture of corruption.”
That has rankled the feathers of some GOP leaders in the Statehouse, and those feathers weren’t smoothed when learning about Kobach’s $4,400 flight to a lunch and speaking engagement.
“When we’re talking about, obviously, the corruption in Topeka, why couldn’t you drive to Wichita? Why would you need to take a plane?” Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, asked rhetorically during a recent interview.
Waymaster said he plans to conduct a comprehensive review of the state’s aircraft fleet as part of this year’s budget-writing process.
“I know there might be time constraints; there might be scheduling issues,” Waymaster said. “But if I have to go anywhere in the state, I have to drive. Now, I’m not an elected executive officeholder. But I still think, if you’re looking at trying to use the dollars that taxpayers send to Topeka, driving would be far more efficient than using a state plane.”
The University Senate committee that wrote the report, however, said the actual cost to KU may have been considerably higher.
After examining all of the flights taken by the jet over a 25-month period, from January 2015 through February 2017, the committee concluded that the actual operational cost penciled out to $4,856 per hour flown, or $15.01 per nautical mile flown — rates that the committee said were far above industry averages for that type of plane.
At that rate, according to the committee’s figures, the actual cost would have been between $5,341 (for the 1.1 hours of flight) and $10,567 (for the 704 nautical miles flown).
A KU spokesman said KU officials do not necessarily accept those estimates.
The private jet that Kobach and one of his aides used for the trip, a Cessna CJ4, has been the target of questions and criticism since the university acquired it around January 2015 at a reported cost of $8.1 million, a purchase funded by the KU Endowment Association.
And while its purpose ostensibly is to serve the university’s own travel needs — athletics recruiting, donor relations and operations of the KU Medical Center, according to KU officials — the university says the jet also is made available on occasion to other state agencies.
“Since KU is a state agency, we have occasionally allowed state agencies to use the university’s aircraft,” KU spokesman Joe Monaco said in an email. “Relatedly, KU occasionally uses state aircraft when we have multiple requests that we are not able to fulfill with our own university aircraft.”
Monaco added that the university operates the plane under Federal Aviation Administration regulations that require all flights to be paid for from the state treasury, explaining why the costs were billed to the Secretary of State’s office.
Kobach did not respond personally to telephone messages requesting comment. But his spokeswoman, Samantha Poetter, said in an email that Kobach limits his use of state airplanes, but at times, he travels by state plane due to scheduling reasons. She also said Kobach has reduced other overhead costs in the Secretary of State’s office.
“This flight took place in (fiscal year 2015), costing the agency $4,400 in a year that the agency spent $300,000 less than the prior year,” she wrote. “The state planes that are normally used by statewide officers were unavailable. The KU plane is one of the alternatives that is used under such circumstances. Secretary Kobach’s record of fiscal responsibility is undeniable.”
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Stacy Napier 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Typical liberal media trying to report on a non issue and put a negative spin on it to make a conservative look bad.
First off. could he drive. Sure you know he could have walked and saved all the money on gas and car. He could have used his personal car. He could have not gone to the function at all. That would have cost $0.
Second, he paid for the flight out of his own budget line item. Did he run over his budget that year? Funny they don't report that. I would be a lot more upset if he overspent and it wouldn't have matter what it was spent on, but I am going to guess he under spent or had his budget cut again that year.
Lastly. KU bought a plane so what. They have the money in their budget and can use it for what they want. It did not come from tax payers money at all. It came from Endowment. Those are donations.
As for the cost. Well that is all relative. Is $4000 a lot for one flight? If I buy a car for $30000 that deprecates $10000 a year and pay another $3000 to maintain it a year but I only drive it twice to Wichita that's 10 hours both way or 640 miles. The cost for me would be $6500 a trip or $1300 an hour or $20 a mile. So we know the cost to maintain the plane but how many trips does it take? How many miles is it flown? We really don't know and it's really a non issue in the big picture. His budge is about 4.5 million dollars. This is 9/100ths of a percent. yes that is .0009.
I mean how many staples does he use each year? Couldn't he reuse paper clips instead. And does he recycle those staples?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Conservatives are hypocrites. They talk about fiscal responsibility, then they do crud like this. You admire a man who is paid for a full time job in Kansas, but moonlights in other states and in DC. But I guess he's making money for himself. And that's what it's all about right? Making money for yourself, even if what you do is ripping off other people. Money is the thing. You need to get it morally or immorally, because that just means God loves you more.
And we can't ask your royalty to bother with traffic, like us proletariat, can we. He needs to save time, so he has more time for his moonlighting. By the way, he paid for it with his department's budget. HIS DEPARTMENT'S BUDGET IS TAX DOLLARS. THIS IS NOT HIS PERSONAL MONEY. Do you not know that?
Stacy Napier 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
You will have your opinions about an individual no matter what. The fact of the matter is Liberals or Democrats do the exact same thing but you might never hear about it because the media and reporters are not impartial.
How many trips did Kathleen Sebelius make on the states dime while she pimped herself for the federal position she left for?
Caitlin Sharp 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
My last pay check was $9500 working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 15k for months now and she works about 20 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. This is what I do... Click Here And Start Work
Sign in to comment