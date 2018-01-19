Officers testify about chaos, life-saving measures in downtown Lawrence triple-murder case

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.

The first police officers to reach two men fatally shot on the sidewalk described a scene of chaos, panic and hostility during testimony Friday morning at a preliminary hearing in the Massachusetts Street murder case.

“It was one of the most chaotic situations I’ve ever actually been in,” said longtime Lawrence Police Officer Michael Shanks, who pushed through a crowd to reach Colwin Henderson III in the minutes after the shooting.

“People were surrounding him, there was a mass of people who both appeared to be trying to help him, trying to revive him, a lot of people were just standing around video taping, using their cellphones to record him and his surroundings. There was a mass of people who were standing around just looking.”

“We had to actually push people over in order to get past them in the crowd.”

That was on the 11th Street sidewalk just west of the former Englewood Florist building.

Meanwhile, across the street at the northwest corner of 11th and Massachusetts streets outside the Watkins Museum of History, Lawrence Police Officer Matt Roberts rushed into another crowd of people and discovered Tre’Mel Dean-Rayton on the ground — with a gunshot wound to his chest and no signs of life. Lying next to him was Tahzay Rayton with a gunshot wound to his leg.

“I instructed others to perform first aid on Mr. Rayton while I was doing chest compressions on Mr. Dean,” the officer said.

Roberts said he continued chest compressions until medics arrived and took over, then began helping cordon off the area and man the perimeter of the crime scene.

Officer Shanks made an under-pressure decision to take a different approach with Henderson.

With help from a couple of bystanders, he and another officer picked up Henderson and put him in the back of Shanks’ patrol car.

Shanks drove him to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, and said he arrived and helped medics put him on a gurney there in less than 3 minutes.

On his way into the crowd, Shanks said he had his weapon drawn because he’d heard people screaming and yelling and comments about somebody having a gun.

After having to pull people away to get through, instead of a gunman in the fracas, Shanks found Henderson on the ground with a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Shanks said he tried to assess Henderson for signs of life on the sidewalk, but could not do so with certainty because too many people were touching him, crowding in and refusing orders to back off. At one point he saw Henderson’s eyes flutter.

“The individual was being touched by so many other people I couldn’t assess a pulse,” Shanks said. “I couldn’t tell whether it was actually him or other people touching him ... it was difficult.”

Shanks said he felt he couldn’t wait to get Henderson to the hospital.

“He was on what I believed to be the edge of life, and this would be his only chance of survival,” Shanks said.

“The crowd was so hostile and so crowding in, I was concerned about all of our safety in terms of the officers. I thought we needed to get the individual out of there.”

Check back for updates to this story from Friday's court testimony.

• • •

Original story:

More details are expected to emerge in court Friday about October’s triple homicide in downtown Lawrence.

Friday is the second day of a joint preliminary hearing for three men charged in connection with the incident, in which gunfire left three dead and two others wounded about 1:40 a.m. Oct. 1 at the intersection of 11th and Massachusetts streets.

Witness testimony is expected to continue all day in Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny’s courtroom. At the conclusion of the hearing — which may take additional days, tentatively set for Feb. 8 and 9 — the judge will determine whether there’s enough evidence to bind over the defendants for trial.

Day 1 of the preliminary hearing revealed that a fistfight and the ensuing gunfire involved at least 10 young men from Topeka who knew each other — and some of them had bad blood stemming from past violence and social or family connections in Topeka.

According to dramatic testimony several of those men and Lawrence police officers gave on Jan. 11:

The three defendants and two other friends from Topeka drove to downtown Lawrence. Hanging out on the northwest corner of 11th and Massachusetts, outside the Watkins Museum of History, the group encountered a number of people they knew from Topeka.

An encounter between members of the two groups turned into a brawl, then a string of close to 20 gunshots.

Related story Jan. 11, 2018 — Court testimony: Topeka feud led to ‘mayhem’ that left 3 dead on Massachusetts Street

Though some testimony was contradictory, witness statements indicated that all three defendants had guns and that at least two of them were shooting. The group ran back to their SUV and headed back for Topeka.

Two police officers stationed on foot across the street when the shooting happened tried to chase suspects but did not catch anyone at the scene. Police quickly turned their focus toward life-saving measures for the victims left bleeding on the pavement.

All the defendants and victims were connected in some way, either by acquaintance or blood, except one: 20-year-old Leah Brown of Shawnee, who by all witness accounts was an uninvolved bystander fatally shot by a stray bullet.

Also killed were Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tre’Mel Dupree Dean-Rayton, 24, both of Topeka.

• Anthony L. Roberts Jr., 20, of Topeka is charged with one count of first-degree felony murder, for allegedly killing Brown while attempting to kill others; two counts of second-degree intentional murder in the deaths of Henderson and Dean-Rayton; and one count of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Tahzay Rayton.

Topeka-based attorney Jennifer Chaffee is representing Roberts. He remains jailed on $1 million bond.

• Ahmad M. Rayton, 22, of Topeka, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Royelle Hunt. He’s also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rayton, whose appointed attorney is Michael Clarke, is jailed on $1 million bond.

• Dominique J. McMillon, 19, of Topeka, is charged with one count of aggravated assault for allegedly threatening Wheeler with a gun, and one count of battery, also against Wheeler.

McMillon is being held on $25,000 bond. His appointed attorney is J.C. Gilroy.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.