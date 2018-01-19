Archive for Friday, January 19, 2018

Officials: Snowy owls from the Arctic are dying in Kansas

In this file photo from January 2012, a snowy owl is seen in the morning sunlight at the Clinton Lake Dam.

Journal-World File Photo. Enlarge photo.

By Associated Press

January 19, 2018

Wichita — While Kansans might enjoy seeing a snowy owl from the Arctic, wildlife experts say it's not good news that the animals are this far south.

Wildlife officials say nearly a dozen snowy owls have been found dead this winter in Kansas. Most likely died from starvation.

The Wichita Eagle reports the more than five dozen white owls seen in Kansas are here because they have been pushed out of their habitat in the Arctic.

Chuck Otte, secretary of the Kansas Ornithological Society, says older owls claiming territory push the younger ones out of the Arctic. Most go to northern states but an abundance of snowy owls there can send them farther south.

Otte suggests people resist the urge to feed the owls, saying that only prolongs their suffering.

Comments

Tony Peterson 10 hours, 21 minutes ago

If they've been pushed out of their territory feeding them wouldn't prolong their suffering. It would sustain them until they acclimate to the new environment and have an opportunity to figure out what prey is available.

0

