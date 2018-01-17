2018 Women’s March looks to bring resistance to downtown Lawrence sidewalks

Jolene Andersen is looking to re-create a life-changing experience Saturday with the 2018 Women’s March in Lawrence.
Andersen was one of millions of people who participated in the Women’s March on Washington (and around the globe) the day after President Trump's inauguration last year. The march, which advocated rights for women and minorities, as well as immigration reform and other issues, made the pink stocking hat a symbol of resistance to Trump's administration. It was by many estimates the largest single-day protest in American history.
“It absolutely changed my life,” Andersen said. “I’m 71. To go to something like that when you are that old and have your life changed is absolutely remarkable. It was about solidarity and the power of women. I believe the human race is evolving, and we are moving to a whole new level, and women are leading the way.”
Andersen said she was eager to experience the energy of that day again this year and had been considering attending a march in either Chicago or St. Louis because there was no march planned for Kansas City. Plans for a trip ended when Andersen and her friend Christine Smith learned there was to be a march in Pittsburg.
“We said, ‘If Pittsburg, Kansas, can have a march, we can have one in Lawrence,'” she said. “And that’s how it got started.”
The march Andersen and Smith organized will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will start at the gazebo in South Park with speeches from City Commissioner Lisa Larsen; Brooklynne Mosley, a Kansas Democratic Party organizer; Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg, Kansas poet laureate from 2009 to 2013; Julia Good Fox, author and dean of Natural and Social Sciences at Haskell Indian Nations University; and the Rev. Sherrie Taylor-Jones, Unity Church of Lawrence. Cindy Novolo, Unity Church choir director, will be at the park to teach marchers songs.
The six-block march will be on Massachusetts Street from South Park to Lawrence City Hall. Marchers will walk on the east sidewalk to City Hall and the west sidewalk back to the park, Andersen said.
The march has garnered considerable interest. As of Wednesday, about 1,000 people had indicated on the Women’s March 2018 Facebook page that they would attend.
“We agreed if we had 20 people, it would be worth it,” Andersen said. “We thought maybe we’d have 100. To have 1,000 is exciting and very gratifying. It’s not only Lawrence. We have people coming from Kansas City and Salina. I think that’s important. Lawrence has powerful women everywhere. In some places in Kansas, women can feel isolated. We have to show them support to be empowered.”
Andersen said that Trump’s words in the past year have driven interest in standing against his policies.
“When the president is making those horrible racist statements, we have to take back our power,” she said. “Of course, the pink hat symbolizes the resistance to the Grabber in Chief,” she said, referring to an infamous video in which Trump bragged about grabbing women by their genitals without their consent.
Comments
Scott Kaiser 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
Pink hats, huh? Are we talking about the same ones that Madonna wears? And the one that the judge wore on the bench? It's sad that the libs would rather cry and whine for their own attention than to celebrate the gains in the first year that President Trump has made in the economy and security of America after the loser Obama is FINALLY gone. But, you Libs keep on crying out for attention. Perhaps someone will give you a binky and you will shut up.
Richard Heckler 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Bob Summers 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Bastiat had you congenital Liberals figured out a long time ago.
Richard Heckler 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
ONE step the women's movement could consider is connecting up with CREDO cell phone service.
CREDO donates to women's rights organization such as Planned Parenthood. donates to the ACLU and a few other organizations that represent responsible American values.
Chris Ogle 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
All of us here in the USA, have the freedom to voice our opinions, and to peacefully demonstrate our beliefs. This is one of the many reasons I choose to live here in the United States.
By the way, hope this isn't a women's only gig. "2018 Women’s March" sounds too gender specific to me. Men should not be discriminated against just because they are male..... Just my opinion.
