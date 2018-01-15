Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for Jan. 15, 2018

The Douglas County Courthouse.

Photo by Joe Preiner. Enlarge photo.

The Douglas County Courthouse.

By Staff Report

January 15, 2018

Advertisement

Marriages

Samuel James Ferando, 32, Wheat Ridge, Colo., and Kelsey Marie Grosserhode, 28, Wheat Ridge, Colo.

David Myers, 71, Topeka, and Susan Morley, 75, Topeka.

David Zachary Kinderknecht, 30, Lawrence, and Megan Elizabeth Moszeter, 26, Lawrence.

Jordan Taylor Dollar, 24, Kansas City, Mo., and Katie Jill Strand, 24, Lawrence.

Matthew Lurtz, 26, Lawrence, and Seyedeh Farzaneh Mahlab, 30, Lawrence.

Steven Wayne Allen Jr., 40, Lawrence, and Andrea Burgess, 43, Lawrence.

Hayden Dean Carothers, 28, Eudora, and Kelli Gamel, 28, Eudora.

William Edward Barnhart, 35, Lawrence, and Kaylie Ann Trabon, 33, Lawrence.

Wayne Cockerham, 21, Lawrence, and Saige Huns, 19, Lawrence.

Sonia Farmer, 48, Lawrence, and Gary L. Davis, 54, Lawrence.

Divorces

Morgan Ann Hodges, 23, Eudora, and Joshua Kohle Hodges, 25, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Cindy Lou Vinyard, 1505 W. 25th Court, Apt B1, Lawrence.

Deborah Ann Mellone, 2713 Maverick Lane, Lawrence.

Matthew Bryon Cruz, PO Box 90, Lecompton.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Feb. 8

Steve Cadue, 628 Forrest Ave., Lawrence. Judgment: $10,832.

Bonita Yoder, 945 Kentucky St., Lawrence. Judgment: No amount.

Amanda Dahl, 1227 Main St., Eudora. Judgment: $112,437.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill 2-for-1 Charbroiled Burgers · Chicken, pork, turkey or spicy black bean with ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail