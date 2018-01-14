Today's news

Local primary care practices earn patient-centric designation

By Staff Report

January 14, 2018

The National Committee for Quality Assurance recently recognized three local primary care practices as patient-centered medical homes.

Internal Medicine Group, Mt. Oread Family Practice and Total Family Care earned the distinction, which “includes the use of evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long‐term, participative relationships,” according to a news release from Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Research shows that this sort of care improves quality and patient satisfaction while also reducing some costs, according to the release.

About 17 percent of primary care physicians in the United States are in practices that have earned the distinction, the release said.

