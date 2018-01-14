Kitchen fire leads to damage in 2 Poehler Lofts apartments

Two apartments in the Poehler Lofts, 619 E. Eighth St., were damaged Sunday afternoon as a result of a kitchen fire.

Division Chief Doug Green, of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical, said the department responded at about 3 p.m. Sunday to a fire at the Poehler Lofts. Additionally, the lofts’ fire suppression sprinkler system caused water damage to the unit where the fire started. There was also water damage to the first-floor apartment below and in the casement, he said.

At the scene about 90 minutes after the fire was reported, Green said he did not yet know if the residents of the two damaged apartments would be able to return to the units on Sunday. The other residents of the Poehler Lofts were able to return their apartments after a temporary evacuation, he said.

