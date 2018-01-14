Health department seeks nominations for Health Champion awards

The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department is asking residents to recognize people who model, encourage and promote health in the community.

LDCHD is looking for Health Champion award nominees who have gone above and beyond expectations and whose efforts have had a positive health impact on others in Douglas County, according to a department news release.

The nomination form can be found at ldchealth.org, and the deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 13. Winners will be recognized during National Public Health Week, April 2-8.

