Health care executive named new acting KDHE secretary

— Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback on Friday appointed Jeff Andersen the new acting secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Andersen takes over from KDHE attorney Darian Dernovish, who has been serving as interim secretary since former secretary Susan Mosier stepped down earlier this month.

According to a press release from the governor's office, Andersen has worked for 30 years in various aspects of the health care industry, most recently vice president of shared services for Vizient Inc., a network of nonprofit and university-based teaching hospitals.

Before that he was president and CEO of Mid-America Service Solutions, a service center owned by 10 hospitals and serving 200 hospitals.

“Andersen brings to the position a strong network of relationships with healthcare leaders across the state of Kansas,” Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer said in the release. “Building upon those relationships will make him a great asset to the agency in advancing common objectives that serve all Kansans.”

Andersen will start work Tuesday, Jan. 16, as acting KDHE secretary. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Kansas Senate.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.