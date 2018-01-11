Today's news

Veritas Christian School to have late start Friday, plus more closings, cancellations and delays

By

January 11, 2018

Advertisement

Closings, cancellations and delays for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018:

• Veritas Christian School classes will start at 10 a.m.

Have a closing, cancellation or postponement to report? Email it to closings@ljworld.com.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Gwendolyn Macpherson 2 hours, 36 minutes ago

Compelling headline, except that the ONLY delay/closing posted is Veritas, as of 8:40 pm, 11 Jan 2018. Come on. Really?

1

Sign in to comment

loading...