National Weather Service backs down Thursday snowfall forecast for Douglas County

Cars travel on the Kansas Turnpike between Lawrence and Topeka, Kan., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, as freezing rain turns to light snow. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

By Staff Reports

January 11, 2018, 11:15 a.m. Updated January 11, 2018, 12:54 p.m.

The National Weather Service has revised downward its projections for snowfall in Douglas County on Thursday.

The Topeka office of the National Weather Service is now projecting a 50 percent chance of further snowfall today, with accumulations likely to be less than a half-inch. If more snow falls, it likely will be before 3 p.m., according to the forecast. Earlier in the day the weather service said the Lawrence area may receive up to an inch of snow.

But bitter cold temperatures remain in the forecast. While the temperature is expected to top out at 33 degrees, wind chill values are expected to be between negative 5 and zero degrees. Winds will be 20 to 25 miles per hours, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Thursday night is expected to be dry but with windy conditions and wind chills between negative 1 and negative 7 degrees.

