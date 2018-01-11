Bitter cold expected Friday; wind chill could drop to minus 10

Bitterly cold weather has returned to the area, and residents should not expect temperatures to rise anytime soon.

The Topeka office of the National Weather Service is predicting highs in the lower 20s for Friday, with wind chill readings as low as minus 8 degrees. Meteorologists say residents should take precautions against the cold.

“Especially young children and those that are sensitive to cold temperatures, like the elderly, should definitely bundle up if heading outside in this cold weather,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Skow.

Saturday will offer no respite from the frigid temperatures, with highs predicted to be around 19 degrees and wind chill readings as cold as minus 2 degrees, according to the weather service. Skow said temperatures won’t warm up until Sunday.

“It will be hanging around through the first half of the weekend,” Skow said. “Saturday looks to be pretty chilly, but Sunday’s supposed to feature a warm-up with highs going back into the low 30s.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Skow said temperatures had already dropped to 16 degrees with a wind-chill reading of minus 4 degrees. Skow said there is a “very slight” chance of light snow flurries in Lawrence on Friday, but that snowfall is more likely in areas west of Lawrence.

Thursday brought freezing rain and snow to Lawrence, and road conditions led to two single-vehicle rollover accidents Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Kristen Channel of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Channel said no one was injured in either accident. The Lawrence police department didn’t immediately respond to a request for accident information.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.